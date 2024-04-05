Blitzboks start to sizzle as they blow away Spain at Hong Kong Sevens

The Blitzboks produced a convincing performance to run out 24-10 winners over Spain in their second match of the Hong Kong Sevens on Friday.
It meant the Blitzboks made a perfect start to their Hong Kong campaign, after they dispatched Ireland 22-17 earlier in the day.
After pushing the Blitzboks defence in their own 22, Spain opened the scoring as Alejandro Laforga barged his way over in the corner (5-0).
The Blitzboks responded with Quewin Nortje kicking ahead before Dewald Human gathered and dived over for the try. Human converted his own try to take a 7-5 lead for South Africa.
Free-flowing Blitzboks find their feet
A free-flowing move started by a surging run down the touchline by Christie Grobbelaar, saw the Blitzboks switch play across the field, ending with Shaun Williams showing good strength to power through a defender and score in the corner. The try after the hooter meant SA led 12-5 at the break.
Like the first half, Spain again opened the scoring as Tobias Sainz-Trapaga finished off a strong team run into the Blitzboks 22, as the men in red drew within two points of their opponents (12-10).
As the Blitzboks began to dictate play, Darren Adonis spotted a hole in the Spanish defence to score the decisive try in the contest just before the hooter under the posts (19-10).
Spain tried in vain to pull within seven and a cruel intercept pass saw Williams surge his way over for his brace, and turn a tight scoreline into a somewhat more emphatic one as the Blitzboks ran out 24-10 victors.
On the women’s side, South Africa went down 20-7 to Ireland after remaining competitive for most of the clash. They would go on to lose their second match as well, as Fiji won 24-7.