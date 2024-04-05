Independent Online
Friday, April 5, 2024

Blitzboks start to sizzle as they blow away Spain at Hong Kong Sevens

The Springbok Mens Sevens Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 team Shaun Williams against Chilli Felipe Brangier during their game at the DHL Cape Town Stadium

File. The result meant the Blitzboks made a perfect start to their Hong Kong Sevens campaign, after they dispatched Ireland 22-17 earlier in the day. Seen here: Blitzboks player Shaun Williams with the ball. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Media

Published 2h ago

Share

The Blitzboks produced a convincing performance to run out 24-10 winners over Spain in their second match of the Hong Kong Sevens on Friday.

It meant the Blitzboks made a perfect start to their Hong Kong campaign, after they dispatched Ireland 22-17 earlier in the day.

After pushing the Blitzboks defence in their own 22, Spain opened the scoring as Alejandro Laforga barged his way over in the corner (5-0).

The Blitzboks responded with Quewin Nortje kicking ahead before Dewald Human gathered and dived over for the try. Human converted his own try to take a 7-5 lead for South Africa.

Free-flowing Blitzboks find their feet

A free-flowing move started by a surging run down the touchline by Christie Grobbelaar, saw the Blitzboks switch play across the field, ending with Shaun Williams showing good strength to power through a defender and score in the corner. The try after the hooter meant SA led 12-5 at the break.

Like the first half, Spain again opened the scoring as Tobias Sainz-Trapaga finished off a strong team run into the Blitzboks 22, as the men in red drew within two points of their opponents (12-10).

As the Blitzboks began to dictate play, Darren Adonis spotted a hole in the Spanish defence to score the decisive try in the contest just before the hooter under the posts (19-10).

Spain tried in vain to pull within seven and a cruel intercept pass saw Williams surge his way over for his brace, and turn a tight scoreline into a somewhat more emphatic one as the Blitzboks ran out 24-10 victors.

On the women’s side, South Africa went down 20-7 to Ireland after remaining competitive for most of the clash. They would go on to lose their second match as well, as Fiji won 24-7.

