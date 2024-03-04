Blitzboks shoot themselves in the foot due to lack of discipline, basics

The lack of consistency in their performances is frustrating to say the least and Springbok Sevens head coach Sandile Ngcobo is the first to admit that they are not doing their country proud at the moment. The Blitzboks finished in 11th place at the SVNS Los Angeles on Sunday, their worst finish so far in the 2024 season.

The Los Angeles performance followed on another underwhelming showing last weekend in Vancouver, where the Blitzboks also failed to qualify for the Cup quarter-finals. “It is really frustrating that we can put some excellent performances together, beating anyone, and then lose the next couple of matches – we certainly are a better team than these results reflect,” Ngcobo said after the Blitzboks concluded their North American leg with a 28-15 win over Canada at Dignity Health Sports Park. “Two things are standing out for me at this stage, the lack of discipline around the tackle area and the basics not being done well when we need to finish off our opportunities.”

Ngcobo added that a lack of depth in the squad also impacts their performances: “Having a squad with good depth results in internal competition and guys really fighting hard to get and stay in the team. Our management will have to sit down and see how we can rectify that aspect of our set-up.”

According to the Blitzbok coach, the inconsistency in performance was the most frustrating part of the Los Angeles week. “We played so well in one half and then fall away in the other,” said Ngcobo. “That was really frustrating as we gave teams breathing space when we were in control. We are not doing our badge or the country proud at the moment, that is a sad reality.”