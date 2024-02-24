Crunch clash against Ireland awaits Blitzboks at Vancouver Sevens

The Blitzboks will have to beat Ireland in their final Pool C clash of the SVNS Vancouver to keep their quarter-final hopes alive in BC Place after an opening day of mixed results. The South Africans started their campaign Friday evening (SA time) brightly by beating New Zealand 22-12 but could not bring the same energy to their second match against Great Britain, losing 17-12.

They did receive a losing bonus point though, something that could work in their favour should they get past Ireland at 11.05pm (SA time) later on Saturday and New Zealand beat Great Britain. Great Britain, who outplayed Ireland earlier, top the pool with South Africa second, while New Zealand and Ireland will be desperate for a win against Great Britain and the Blitzboks respectively to advance to the last eight.

Strong start against New Zealand Against New Zealand, an early try by Selvyn Davids handed the momentum to his team, but New Zealand replied soon after when Cody Vai raced through. Tristan Leyds extended the lead to 14-5 just before the break with a well-taken try. Davids struck early in the second half as well and his converted effort gave his side a 21-5 lead before a late try by Vai edged his team closer, but it was too little, too late. Great Britain scored twice in the opening three minutes of their match against South Africa and kept them on the back foot for the remainder of the half. Shilton van Wyk scored just before the break to cut the lead to seven points with seven minutes to play.