Currie Cup
Currie Cup Highlights
Advertisement
More from Currie Cup
Now Sharks need to carry Currie Cup confidence into Super Rugby
“I have to give credit to this group of players, and particularly Chiliboy Ralepelle, who played a magnificent leadership role throughout the whole season.”29 October 2018 | Currie Cup
Been a long time coming, but this Sharks team have come of age
IOL Sport's rugby writer Mike Greenaway shares his five reasons why the Sharks were triumphant at Newlands on Saturday29 October 2018 | Currie Cup
Dobson feels for the Newlands faithful following #CurrieCup loss
A dejected WP coach John Dobson described Saturday's Currie Cup final as their worst of the season, and for good reason29 October 2018 | Currie Cup
A number of kicks down the middle didn’t do WP any favours in Currie Cup final
One of the tries showed just why the Sharks are so dangerous when it comes to their ball-carrying, and their ability to keep the ball going through offloads.28 October 2018 | Currie Cup