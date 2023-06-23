Ruan Pienaar at flyhalf while prop Schalk Ferreira ruled out for Cheetahs in Currie Cup final

Durban - Veteran Ruan Pienaar will continue at flyhalf for the Cheetahs in Saturday’s Currie Cup final against the Pumas in Bloemfontein, but stalwart loosehead prop Schalk Ferreira is out of the final because of concussion. Besides the forced change in the front row, coach Hawies Fourie has kept intact the side that overwhelmed the Bulls in the semi-final last week.

Regular flyhalf Siya Masuku is over the calf injury that sidelined him last week, but Fourie is content to back former Springbok Pienaar at 10 for the final. Former Shark Mox Moxoli replaces Ferreira, who took a knock to the head against the Bulls and has failed concussion protocols. Former Junior Springbok Alulutho Tshakweni will provide back-up at loosehead on the bench.

The only other change to the matchday-23 sees Masuku take his place on the bench as one of just two backline substitutes. The Pumas, meanwhile, have kept an unchanged starting lineup for the third match in a row.

Coach Jimmy Stonehouse said: “It is big factor for us to have had no injuries for some time now. Not even a niggle. This gives us cohesion and momentum.” Cheetahs team – 15 Tapiwa Mafura, 14 Daniel Kasende, 13 David Brits, 12 Reinhardt Fortuin, 11 Cohen Jasper, 10 Ruan Pienaar, 9 Rewan Kruger, 8 Friedle Olivier, 7 Sibabalo Qoma, 6 Gideon van der Merwe, 5 Victor Sekekete (c), 4 Rynier Bernardo, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Marnus van der Merwe, 1 Mox Moxoli. Subs: 16 Louis van der Westhuizen, 17 Alulutho Tshakweni, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Jeandre Rudolph, 20 George Cronje, 21 Daniel Maartens, 22 Siya Masuku, 23 Robert Ebersohn.

Pumas team —15 Devon Williams, 14 Andrew Kota, 13 Diego Appolis, 12 Ali Mgijima, 11 Etienne Taljaard, 10 Tinus de Beer, 9 Chriswill September, 8 Kwanda Dimaza, 7 Francois Kleinhans, 6 Andre Fouche, 5 Shane Kirkwood (captain), 4 Deon Slabbert, 3 Simon Raw, 2 Pieter Jacobs, 1 Corne Fourie. Subs: 16 Darnell Osuagwu, 17 Etienne Janeke, 18 Deward Martitz, 19 Malembe Mpofu, 20 Ruwald van der Merwe, 21 Giovan Snyman, 22 Gene Willemse, 23 Wian van Niekerk