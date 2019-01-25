International
International Highlights
Farrell named England skipper against Ireland in Hartley's absence
Fly-half Owen Farrell and Dylan Hartley were officially co-captains of the England squad during the November internationals17 January 2019 | International
Kurtley Beale sorry after laughing in ‘white powder’ video
Beale met with Rugby Australia’s Integrity Unit to provide his version of events and was reminded of the high standards expected of him.16 January 2019 | International
SA ref Ben Crouse breaks new ground; officiates in US Major League Rugby tournament
Referee Ben Crouse will travel to Salt Lake City in Utah next month where he will referee six matches16 January 2019 | International
Rugby is growing safer, says Laporte urging further reforms
The former France coach was speaking at a lunch for the 'Bien Joue' ('Well Played') programme16 January 2019 | International