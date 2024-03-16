Ex-Wallaby Kurtley Beale plays first game since being cleared of sexual assualt

Former Wallabies star Kurtley Beale played his first match in more than a year on Saturday, resuming his career after being cleared of sexual assault last month. The 35-year-old fullback played 95 times for Australia, but he was suspended from all forms of the game after being arrested in January 2023 and charged over an alleged incident in the bathroom of a Sydney pub.

Beale repeatedly denied the allegations and was acquitted of all three charges, allowing him to play again after missing out on appearing at a fourth World Cup. He took the field for his Sydney side Randwick against Queensland's Brothers in the Australian Club Championship at Brisbane, showing glimpses of his class. Beale wore a black armband after the death of his younger brother this week, featuring for some 55 minutes in the 25-18 defeat.

He told the Sydney Daily Telegraph ahead of the game it was "a privilege" to be back. "It's so good to be back in a team environment with positive energy and back with the ball in hand doing what I love. I have really missed it," he said.