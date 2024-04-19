WATCH: Quade Cooper not missing home (dis)comforts of Australia in Japan

Australian rugby player Quade Cooper is clearly not missing home by the looks of it, based on his latest TikTok post in Japan. The 36-year-old is currently playing for Hanazono Liners in Osaka, Japan, where he now lives.

Whether it was deliberate or not, Cooper left his car open overnight and posted about it on social media post on Friday. He said, as expected, nothing was missing. Inside the car was his wallet with cash and his cards, along with a mountain bike on the backseat. @quade.cooper When you see youve left your car unlocked over night outside then renember its sweet because you live in japan 😅come to think about it i havent locked my house in 4 years arigato 🤝![CDATA[]]>🏽 ♬ original sound - QC

Authenticity questioned Some were sceptical about the authenticity of the video like one user who wrote: “dude, I am sure you opened the door just before you started recording” “Last night being 5 minutes ago,” another user said. The majority though, saw the humour in the post while taking a little dig at Cooper’s home country of Australia.

Cooper is in the twilight of his career, since moving to the Japanese outfit in 2019. Though it’s been five years since he joined Liners, he has made just 23 appearances. The flyhalf spent the majority of his prime playing for the Reds in Super Rugby from 2006 to 2017. For the Queensland side, Cooper played 119 games and scored 846 points. For Australia, Cooper made his debut at the age of 20 in 2008 against Italy in his side’s end of year tour. Since then, Cooper has won 79 caps for the Wallabies and notched up 208 points. Not satisfied with playing rugby at the highest level, Cooper also tried his hand at boxing.