Strike by German airport security staff causes travel chaos
A one-day strike by security staff at three German airports on Thursday is causing travel chaos for tens of thousands of travellers.11 January 2019 | Travel News
Norwegian Cruise Line appoints new Vice President & MD for UK, Ireland, South Africa, Israel and the Middle East
Prior to joining Norwegian Cruise Line, Eamonn was the Founder of Ferrin Consulting Limited, providing consultancy services to travel brands in the airline, tour operator, cruise and hotel industries9 January 2019 | Travel News
Three romantic getaways to visit this January
With it being winter in the northern hemisphere, many of the most appetizing destinations in the world are in "off-season" meaning that hotel prices (and other holiday-related costs) are lower than usual8 January 2019 | Travel Tips
High avalanche risk in Alps amid heavy snow leaves 2 dead
Authorities in Austria closed some roads and train lines because of avalanche risks, while airports in the region have seen delays.7 January 2019 | Europe