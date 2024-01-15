Top 6 destinations for remote working

Remote working is growing in popularity and for those who have the opportunity to work remotely, the prospect of working while travelling is also a motivator. There are many destinations to visit or work from as opposed to just sitting and hiding behind your curtains at home and letting life pass by.

The beauty in remote lies in flexibility and that it allows employees to do their jobs from a location other than a central office operated by the employer. When looking at the best remote work destinations, you have to consider if the destination has fast and reliable internet services, the safety of the destination, the attractiveness of the destination, cost of living, how welcoming the people are and in some instances the incentives like cash bonuses and special visas provided by a destination. If you’re considering remote work, here are the top destinations for remote workers, according to remote.com.

1. Toronto, Canada The capital of Ontario, Toronto ticks all the boxes for remote working. Toronto consistently makes global lists of top cities for safety, quality of life, things to do, and economic growth. Around half of Toronto's residents were born outside Canada, which makes the city one of the world's most welcoming for international transplants.

Whether you love nature, crave the nightlife, or seek a great place to raise a family, Toronto has everything you need to thrive — for a month, a year, or a lifetime. 2. Madrid, Spain Madrid offers the perfect combination of classical art, architecture, and cuisine, along with the ideal conditions for a remote worker visiting Spain.

The city between the Guadarrama Mountains and the rivers of the Iberian Peninsula, is famous for its mix of medieval romance and modern sophistication. Breathtaking scenery, galleries, restaurants, cafés and a flourishing nightlife keep this city of 3 million abuzz longer than you can stay awake. No matter how long you’re looking to stay, Madrid is ever-welcoming, thanks to low taxes and generous expat visa options targeted at freelancers and remote workers. 3. Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland is famous for its Neo-Renaissance architecture, breathtaking views, and the world’s most intimidating rugby arena, the famous All Blacks’ fortress of Eden Park. Auckland offers everything a remote worker would need to fit right in: lightning-fast internet speeds, a gallery of co-working spaces, and round-the-year networking get-togethers. Most importantly, Aucklanders are known for their perennially cheerful, jovial, and casual style. 4. Madeira, Portugal

Many places can boast a culture built around gastronomy, but few like Madeira ever attain the honour of having both a brand of wine and a cake named after them. # Beyond the happy glasses, the mountainous archipelago of Madeira is a popular tourist haven, famous for its subtropical beaches, the world’s largest annual fireworks display, bailinho da Madeira, (Madeira’s unique style of ballet), exotic resorts ranked the best across Europe, flamboyant carnivals, and pristine biodiversity. For remote workers and internationals, Madeira offers competitive tax rates, generous residency options, co-working and living spaces built with digital nomads in mind and a burgeoning start-up community.

5. Helsinki, Finland At the centre of the world’s happiest nation, Helsinki combines all of Finland and Scandinavia’s charm into a beautifully liveable city for any remote worker. The unique arctic landscape seems in sync with the unique mix of ultra-modern and neoclassical architecture standing side-by-side. The cultural rituals of sizzling saunas and chilling icy swims point to Helsinki’s ethos of healthy living.

The Land of the Midnight Sun stays awake after the sun goes down with the rich flavour of night markets, skiing, skating and the mesmerising Northern Lights. Digital nomads looking to relocate can experience Helsinki for 90-days before committing, complete with a relocation concierge, daycare, and pre-planned housing - all for free. 6. Svalbard, Norway

Rugged, remote, and icy, Svalbard is one of few European destinations that still holds a sense of mystique. The archipelago has a strong cultural history dating back to the 17th century, and remote workers and digital nomads visiting Svalbard will find there’s a lot to see. The Global Seed Vault and both the Svalbard and North Pole museums of Arctic history are good starting points, but the unique natural beauty of the landscape is the real star.