6 foodie destinations to visit in 2024 for a gastronomical experience

People like to travel and people love to eat, which is the reason why gastronomy tourism is increasingly on the rise. Different cultures interpret food and serve it in different ways. For instance, South Africa might be a diverse nation, but it is renowned for its delicious braaied meat.

Each destination has its own unique gastronomical experience to offer foodie travellers. A dish or cuisine may be weird for one traveller but wonderful for another. Consider how sushi - a Japanese cuisine - is found all over the world and is also a favourite among South Africans.

If you’re looking for a way to tantalise your taste buds in 2024, here are some destinations to add to your travel bucket list for a gastronomical experience. Turkey A traveller watches hot air balloons rising into the Cappadocia sky whilst enjoying black tea. Picture: Pexels. Turkey is a foodie's paradise but also a tea and coffee haven.

There are many types of Turkish coffee, often associated with a specific region of the country. One of the most famous is Damla sakızlı kahve -an Aegean speciality - which is infused with the herbs and woody-flavoured resin of the gum mud tree. But in addition to coffee, there is Turkish black tea, which is one of the most popular drinks for locals and tourists. For the foodie traveller, not only will you taste aromatic specialities of coffee, but you also have a dazzling array of desserts, snacks, and wines.

You can also taste Turkish floral fudge and molasses honey cake, that are unique and not to be missed. Singapore People sitting and eating at a Thai food restaurant at Raffles Place in Singapore. Picture: Unsplash. Singapore is a multicultural country, therefore it offers a variety of cuisines to choose from, especially when it comes to food.

The country’s multi-culture and history make Singapore proud of its delicious food. Moreover, the cuisines of various countries are integrated into Singapore, forming many unique Singaporean cuisines, which is also an important reason for attracting global tourists. A favourite national dish in Singapore is their chilli crab, which is usually served at noon.

This meal’s biggest feature is the sauce, which is made of chilli and tomato sauce. Japan Japan is known for fresh sushi which comes in varieties. Picture: Pexels. Japanese cooking is both regional and seasonal and the country’s chefs adjust the type of fish you eat according to the different seasons.

For many Japanese, tasting local flavours is an important part of travelling. Japan is known for it fresh fish and nutritional food servings. It is also the home of sushi and the place to experience the best of this delicacy. Sushi is representative of Japanese cuisine and a calling card of Japan to the world.

As an island nation, the common ingredients of sushi are mainly seafood, especially various kinds of fresh fish. Thailand Thailand is known for its rich supply of fresh green vegetables, seafood and fruits. Picture: Unsplash. For the green traveller and foodie, Thailand is a tropical country near the sea, where the climate is hot, with abundant rainfall and sunshine.

It also has an extremely rich supply of fresh green vegetables, seafood and fruits. These three ingredients have also become the main raw materials of Thai cuisine. The special climatic conditions have caused the Thai people to rely on sour and spicy flavours. Tom yum soup, with its spicy and sour taste, is particularly common in Thailand.

It is mainly made with ingredients such as lemon grass, lemon leaves and shrimp. Another local favourite is pineapple fried rice, which uses the pineapple shell as a peculiar container for serving rice. You can eat not only sour and sweet pineapple pulp, but also all kinds of seasonal vegetables, meat and rice.

Argentina Travellers and Argentinians browsing through local market stalls in San Nicolas, CABA, Argentina. Picture: Pexels. Argentine cuisine is heavily influenced by European ones, including Spanish-style dishes, Italian pasta and pizza, and French pastries. Argentina has taken these exotic cuisines and improved them, which has resulted in Argentina's cuisine.

The country mainly consumes beef and the amount that is consumed each year is awe-inspiring. A signature beef dish to try out when visiting, is the Carbonado Criolla, a beef stew with a unique flavour. There is also Fainá, a chickpea pizza with sausage, blue cheese, and spinach, much like a flat bread.

Not to be missed is also Asado, the quintessential Argentine barbecue feast, which offers a variety of meat and vegetable dishes. It is slowly roasted over charcoal using a metal wire mesh. Spain Foodies sit outside and enjoy a meal on the street cafe of Mijas in Spain. Picture: Unsplash. Spain is a gastronomic paradise and the Spanish love to cook with olive oil and garlic, which combines the characteristics of Mediterranean and Oriental cooking to create its own unique flavour.

Almost every city in Spain has its own unique dishes, such as Madrid chowder, Andalusian cold soup, and Barcelona's seafood pasta. Paella is the first impression that many people have of Spanish cuisine. It is on par with French snails and pasta, and it combines saffron-seasoned rice with various ingredients such as seafood, vegetables, or meat. Meanwhile, every city in Spain has its own paella with different ingredients.