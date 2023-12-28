Best and worst foods to manage stomach ulcers

Stomach ulcers, also known as peptic ulcers, are a common health issue that can cause discomfort and pain. These ulcers can develop in two main areas: the stomach (known as gastric ulcers) and the upper part of the small intestine (known as duodenal ulcers). While several factors can contribute to the development of ulcers, the most common causes are the presence of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacteria and the long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like aspirin and ibuprofen.

Other factors such as excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, stress, and certain medical conditions can also contribute to the formation of ulcers. Understanding the causes and risk factors associated with stomach ulcers is crucial to prevent and manage this condition effectively. According to a Wits 2018 Research report, “Does a high prevalence of Helicobacter pylori in patients with Peptic ulcer disease at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital justify empiric H. pylori eradication?” in South Africa, previous studies have found H. pylori infection prevalence to be 66%, with 88% of GUs and 98% of the DUs associated with H. pylori infection.

According to a Clicks report, stomach ulcers are common. About 1 in 10 people will reportedly have a stomach ulcer at some point in their life. Stomach ulcers can affect people of any age, including children, but mostly people aged 60 or over. You may have an increased risk of a stomach ulcer if you smoke or drink excessive amounts of alcohol. Stomach ulcers and stress are linked to that while stress can exacerbate them, it does not cause them.

Common symptoms The most common symptom of a stomach ulcer is a burning or gnawing pain in the centre of the abdomen. This is caused by the ulcer and is aggravated by stomach acid coming in contact with the ulcerated area. The pain typically may: – be felt anywhere from your navel up to your breastbone

– be worsened when your stomach is empty – flare up at night – often be temporarily relieved by eating certain foods that buffer stomach acid or by taking an acid-reducing medication

– disappear and then return for a few days or weeks. We know food is medicine, therefore diet can play a significant role in the development and management of ulcers. While no specific food has been proven to directly cause or cure ulcers, certain foods can aggravate the symptoms or trigger flare-ups. On the other hand, some foods can help maintain ulcer health and aid in the healing process.

The best and worst foods for ulcers are as follows: Foods to avoid or limit Spicy foods: Spicy foods can irritate the stomach lining and increase acid production.

A study published in the journal “Digestive Diseases and Sciences” highlighted the potential of capsaicin, the active component in chilli peppers, to worsen ulcer symptoms. Citrus fruits and juices: The acidic nature of citrus fruits and juices, including oranges and grapefruits, can exacerbate ulcer symptoms and worsen ulcer symptoms. Caffeine: Coffee is the drink that we turn to when we need to get something done. However, caffeine can stimulate acid production in the stomach, so it’s best to limit or avoid coffee, tea, and other caffeinated beverages.

A review article in the “Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology” highlighted the association between caffeine consumption and heightened gastric acid secretion. Alcohol: Excessive alcohol consumption can irritate the stomach lining and increase the risk of ulcer flare-ups. Carbonated drinks: Carbonated drinks can contribute to bloating and discomfort, making them less than ideal for individuals with ulcers.

Foods to include in the diet High-fibre foods: Fibre-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help promote digestive health and may aid in ulcer management. Probiotic foods: Probiotics, found in yoghurt, kefir, and fermented foods, can help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria, which may support digestive health.

Lean proteins: Lean sources of protein, such as poultry, fish, and tofu, can be easier on the digestive system and provide essential nutrients. Healthy fats: Foods rich in healthy fats, such as avocados, nuts, and seeds like pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and sesame can help reduce inflammation and support overall health. Complex carbohydrates: Choosing complex carbohydrates like whole grains, legumes, and starchy vegetables can provide sustained energy without causing rapid spikes in blood sugar levels.

While being mindful of the foods they consume, individuals with ulcers should also consider their overall dietary habits, including portion sizes and meal timing throughout the day can help prevent excessive stomach distension and reduce the likelihood of triggering ulcer symptoms. While diet cannot single-handedly cure ulcers, its impact on managing symptoms and promoting digestive health cannot be overlooked. As with any dietary changes, individuals with ulcers must consult with healthcare professionals, such as registered dietitians or gastroenterologists, to receive personalised guidance and support.