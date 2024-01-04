UK to allow visa-free entry to several countries. And no, South Africa’s not on the list

In a move to make entry into the country easier, the United Kingdom plans to implement a more streamlined process with its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA). The ETA, already in use since November 2023, aims to simplify the entry process, doing away with the necessity of obtaining a visitor visa, Geo TV reported.

Rishi Sunak’s government also announced that it would grant visa-free entry to travellers from various Arab countries from February 22. This includes residents of Jordan and all the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, namely Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain. Unfortunately, South Africa didn’t make it onto the list - but - according to Euro News, the system will then be rolled out worldwide with the ETA becoming a requirement by the end of 2024.

According to Geo TV, Gulf travellers are highly valuable to the UK economy, with over 790,000 spending £2-billion during their stays in the UK in 2022. The UK will from 2025 require citizens from Europe, Australia, the US and Canada to enter the country with an ETA. Euro News reported that most visitors will be able to apply using a mobile app, and approval should be granted within 72 hours.

The UK has reiterated that an ETA isn't a visa but does grant permission to enter the country.