New online e-Visa service makes travelling a walk in the park

The Government of Equatorial Guinea has partnered with VFS Global to introduce a new e-Visa service aimed at facilitating faster and more convenient visa application, processing and issuance for leisure and business travellers. The e-Visa service is open to visitors of all nationalities who are eligible to apply for one of the e-Visa categories. Travellers will receive their travel authorisation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before departing from their country of origin.

The service is expected to attract more inbound tourism and cater to the growing interest among global travellers who seek unique and offbeat destinations for their trips. Additionally, the convenience of technology-driven solutions, such as self-service e-Visa applications, has become increasingly popular among travellers. The online platform offers secure payment options and allows users to save their progress and retrieve their application at a later stage.

Ms Manuela Roka Botey, Prime Minister of Equatorial Guinea, commented: ‘’With our new e-Visa Service, Tourists and Business people from all over the world can easily, securely and faster get a visa to travel to EG and are most welcomed.” The collaboration with VFS Global is part of the government's efforts to promote tourism and business-related travel to the country. Picture: Freepik Mr Hariprasad Viswanathan, Head – Sub Saharan Africa, VFS Global, expressed that VFS Global is pleased to announce the expansion of its services to Equatorial Guinea. Through the launch of a new e-Visa portal, VFS Global aims to facilitate the visa application process for travellers from all nationalities. The globally accessible portal is expected to attract a rise in inbound travel to Equatorial Guinea, highlighting the country's status as a hidden gem in Central Africa.

‘’Apart from being a highly secure and seamless experience that elevates the overall experience of the traveller, we also ensure our partners who avail of our e-Visa solutions have a powerful and efficient system in place that is easily integrated with their existing immigration systems using our scalable and customisable experience,” Viswanathan adds. Here is how you can apply for an Equatorial Guinea eVisa service in 3 simple steps: STEP 1: Visit equatorialguinea-evisa.com and complete the registration process.

STEP 2: Complete the easy-to-use application form, seamlessly upload the documents needed and proceed with online payment. STEP 3: On the successful completion of the payment and once the visa decision is made, travellers will be informed about the outcome via email. The e-Visa, if approved, will be provided electronically after application. Key benefits of Equatorial Guinea e-Visa services: