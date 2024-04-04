WATCH: Step inside the splendour of Britain's royal palaces as new areas open to visitors

Britain's monarchy has announced that it will open previously restricted areas in two of it’s most popular palaces for the public for the summer; Buckingham Palace and Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Buckingham Palace, the official residence of King Charles, will open it’s East Wing, which houses its famous balcony where royals gather for public gatherings.

Public guided tours of the wing will be offered for the first time from mid-July through to August, following the conclusion of more than five years renovations, the Royal Collection Trust said. Tickets for the guided tours must be purchased alongside a ticket to visit the state rooms, with the combined price £75 (R1,766) for adults. Visitors will for the first time this summer also be able to see parts of Balmoral Castle in Scotland used by the royal family.

The castle, situated in the Scottish Highlands, was the favourite royal residence of both the Queen Mother and the late Queen Elizabeth II's and where she died in September 2022. Balmoral Castle, near Ballater in the Scottish Highlands. Photo. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver) Previous tours have focused on the gardens with limited access to the castle. From the start of July until August 4, guided tours will be offered of "several of the beautiful rooms" inside, the castle's website states.

"You will learn about the origins of the castle and how it has been loved by generations of the royal family," it added. Tickets for Balmoral are priced at £100 (R2,355) or £150 (R3,532) with afternoon tea included, and are limited to 40 per day.