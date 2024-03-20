Three UNESCO-protected buildings in Jeddah's historic district are transformed into luxury hotels

In 2014, the Saudi Council of Ministers passed the New Antiquities, Museums and Urban Heritage Law by royal decree which provides for the protection of the historic Red Sea town of Jeddah. Rich in cultural diversity, the site is directly associated with Hajj, the yearly Muslim pilgrimage to the Holy City of Mecca.

Jeddah's historic district is entering a new chapter, offering visitors a chance to experience its rich heritage in luxury. Jeddah, the "Gate to Makkah," boasts a rich cultural heritage and UNESCO World Heritage status, and now, the city's Historic District, Al Balad, is undergoing an exciting transformation. Part of this project is the restoration of three heritage properties into luxurious hotels – The House of Jokhdar, Kedwan, and Al Rayess.

These hotels mark the first phase of a wider regeneration programme to revitalise Al Balad, while preserving its historical significance. They are the first of a wider plan to open 34 restored heritage properties by 2027. The restoration process blends the past with the present. Local historians, artists, and artisans played a crucial role in the project, ensuring the hotels reflect their original design, while offering modern luxury, each with their own distinct character. Guests will be enveloped in the heritage and history of the area. On arrival, they are greeted with coffee and rose-infused tea while given the opportunity to personalise their stay ahead of time.

Each of the three properties offers a set menu for both lunch and breakfast at one centralised restaurant. The House of Jokhdar Beit Jokhdar is known for its expansive wooden balconies, which are among the largest in the region.

This nine-room haven offers tranquillity amid the bustling city. Guests can enjoy the stunning views from the exclusive rooftop terrace. Al Rayess Beit Al-Rayess is known for it's traditional stone arches throughout the property.

With six suites, Al Rayess boutique hotel evokes grandeur with its high ceilings, combining tradition with luxury. Kedwan