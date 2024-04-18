Emirates prioritises check-ins for passengers at Dubai airport following torrential rainfall

Emirates Airlines has urged passengers departing from the Dubai airport to only travel to the airport and check-in after 9am on Thursday. The warning comes as the city experienced torrential downpours this week.

In a post to passengers, the airline said it was postponing check-in for passengers until after 9am on Thursday, April 18, due to continued operational challenges caused by the bad weather and road conditions. “Customers departing Dubai are advised to not travel to the airport until after 9am, and only if you have a confirmed flight booking. Do not come to the airport before this time, as you will be unable to check-in,” the airline said. It added that customers impacted by flight cancellations can contact their booking agent or Emirates Contact Centre for assistance rebooking.

“Passengers arriving in Dubai and already in transit will continue to be processed for flights. Customers should expect delays with departures for arrivals and are advised to check the latest flight schedules,” Emirates said.

Hundreds of passengers have been stranded as a result of the heavy rainfall. Downpours were also reported in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar, however the United Arab Emirates's cities have been worst hit. So far 19 people have died in the heavy rains. According to BBC, at least 300 flights to and from the Dubai airport were cancelled, with scores more delayed.

Cars drive in a flooded street following heavy rains in Dubai on April 17, 2024. - Dubai, the Middle East's financial centre, has been paralysed by the torrential rain that caused floods across the UAE and Bahrain and left 18 dead in Oman on April 14 and 15. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) In a travel advisory to passengers, the Dubai International Airport said in-bound flights of international airlines operation out of Terminal 1 DXB.

"Flights continue to be delayed and disrupted following the recent unprecedented weather in the UAE. Passengers due to depart from T1 DXB should only come to Terminal 1 if they have a confirmed flight booking. Please contact your airline for the latest information on your flight status," the latest travel advisory read. The inclement weather is believed to be from cloud seeding; a process where an aircraft flies through existing clouds to inject small particles into clouds with the hopes of increasing rainfall.