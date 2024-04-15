MSC’s flagship World America reveals 7 new onboard experiences

MSC Cruises has introduced seven new experiences for 2025 to its flagship, MSC World America. MSC Cruises’ new flagshipwill sail from it’s homeport in Miami, Florida, USA from April 2025.

From a dedicated family area or tranquil zen area to a lively promenade with entertainment, shops and bars - a world of options awaits guests. The combination of bars, restaurants, entertainment and leisure facilities will meet the needs, moods and desires of travellers throughout their time on board. Each of the seven districts boasts its own atmosphere, facilities and experiences, designed to enhance the onboard experience, allowing every guest to create a one-of-a-kind holiday that is uniquely theirs, maximising their time on board.

During her inaugural season, MSC World America will sail from Miami with 7-night itineraries to some of the most sought-after destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean, with stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve – MSC Cruises’ unique private island paradise in The Bahamas. MSC World America’s seven districts: MSC Yacht Club

The MSC Yacht Club is MSC Cruises’ ship-within-a-ship experience for guests staying in this secluded retreat with keycard-only access. MSC Yacht Club guests will be pampered with the unique MSC Yacht Club experience where they can enjoy an exclusive escape from the rest of the ship On the prestigious foredecks of the ship guests are offered a world of privacy, exclusivity and luxury in a relaxed and elegant atmosphere.

Discerning travellers can enjoy personalised service in MSC Yacht Club with 24/7 butler service, priority embarkation and disembarkation, exclusive lounge and dining areas and more. Family Aventura Located at the top of the ship, families can enjoy their own dedicated district of fun at Family Aventura.

At its heart lies The Harbour, a revolutionary new outdoor park where families can come together to engage in activities, indulge in delicious bites and soak up the sun. The Harbour offers an exhilarating high ropes course and a state-of-the-art attraction never before seen at sea that will soon be revealed, along with a family dwelling area and a playground modelled after the iconic lighthouse at Ocean Cay island. Family Aventura is also home to Doremiland, the action-packed kids’ area with facilities developed for each age range, from babies to teenagers. Add to this bumper cars, roller rinks, high-thrill water slides and a dry slide. No matter the age, everyone will rediscover their kid at heart.

The Aqua Deck The Aqua Deck is the ultimate go-to destination for an unparalleled connection to ocean and water, and home to the ship’s two main spectacular pools. A chameleon of a space, the deck changes mood depending on the time of day. The Zen Area

The adults-only Zen Area is high up at the stern of the ship and offers an exclusive oasis designed as a haven of relaxation and rejuvenation. It is the ideal space for sunbathing, waterside lounging and breathtaking ocean views. Unwind under the sun or stars by the two exclusive pools and sip a refreshing cocktail, while relaxing in the afternoon through to the evening where tranquillity meets sophistication, making it the perfect place for guests to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul. The Galleria

This bustling district pulsates with excitement as guests navigate a sea of possibilities in a district that changes in mood during every visit. It meets every desire with dining options, exclusive shopping, exhilarating games, and more. Fuel the day in one of the area’s bars, lounges and cafes: Live music at the Dolce Vita Bar, afternoon coffee and sweet treats at Jean Philippe Chocolat & Café and familiar favourites late into the night at Luna Park Pizza & Burger. Shop ‘till you drop at one of the many boutiques, then move through to the MSC Luna Park Arena, a shapeshifting high-tech entertainment venue hosting themed parties and gameshows.

The Terraces The Terraces consists of nine restaurants and bars, four retail shops and a comedy club. Duelling pianos bar and late-night karaoke make up this special area. The Promenade

This lively half-covered outdoor promenade will take the breath away. On deck 8, the spectacular view extends to the top of the ship – framed by the central spiral architectural masterpiece (and the thrilling 11-deck dry-slide). From morning coffee at the authentic Emporium coffee bar with some of the best bean selections from around the world, lively evening activities, delicious drinks and sumptuous dinners supported with sounds of the ocean and enchanting water views, the Promenade offers something truly special for everyone. MSC World America has been carefully designed to help reduce her impact on the environment. The ship runs on LNG, a lower-emissions fuel and is ready for renewable energy sources.