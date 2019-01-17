Asia
Asia Highlights
Advertisement
More from Asia
5 reasons why you should visit Shikoku Island, Japan
Shikoku Island if an island filled with history and culture, and is only connected to Japan's mainland via a bridge.2 November 2018 | Asia
WATCH: India unveils the world's tallest statue
India Unveils Statue of Unity, World’s Tallest Statue and Twice the Size of Lady Liberty.1 November 2018 | Asia
#RugbyWorldCup2019: If you're heading for Japan cover those tattoos
49% of Japanese said they felt uncomfortable around customers with tattoos while 24% said they feared such people.26 October 2018 | Asia
Sri-Lanka is a must-see destination
The Asian nation claimed the top spot in countries to visit in 2019 on the Lonely Planet website.24 October 2018 | Asia