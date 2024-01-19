LOOK: Nadia Nakai turns up the heat with sizzling bikini snaps

January is officially Mzansi entertainers’ December. After entertaining the country all festive long, many of them are on well-deserved breaks. Mzansi celebrities Thabsie Biyela, Yolanda Vilakazi and Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena were in Mauritius on a well-deserved break.

While they had a great holiday, tropical storm Belal did dampen things a bit. Fan favourite couple Zinhle Jiyane and Murdah Bongz, along with Lynn Forbes, had a holiday in Bali, Indonesia.

Award-winning rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai has been on holiday for a hot minute from Cape Town to Harties, and now is out of the country and enjoying the blue waterx in the Maldives. Nakai travelled with her best friend Phindile Matroshe Mtshali and celebrated her birthday on their bestiecation.

Since, Bragga is in paradise, she has practically been living in a swimsuit and we can hardly blame her. From green, black, brown and multicolour, Nakai has all her swimwear coming out to play and looking sizzling hot while doing it.

The rapper has been making boss moves, and that includes working on her new album.