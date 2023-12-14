Nadia Nakai launches make-up range

Award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai has ventured into the world of beauty. The “Naaa Meaan” hitmaker took to social media to officially announce that she will be launching her make-up range, “@naked” on December 15.

Together with a video clip she posted: “HEY GUYS!! Im soooo excited to announce my Make Up range @naked.without will finally be available for Purchase from THIS FRIDAY at the @weare_egg 🤗🤗.” She continued to say that she has worked hard on the products and that she was “excited for this next chapter”. “I’m Screaming! I’ve worked so hard to get this product where it is! And now it’s finally here! We are in stores from Launch date! 🥹 15 December 2023! AND just in time for your last minute Christmas shopping!!! 🛍️🎄.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) Nakai said that the brand is purely hers and asked fans to bear with her as she still learning the ropes. “I’m so excited for this next chapter! lol can you tell!?? And please bear with me, I’m learning as I go… No brand partnership, THIS is all me!!!! 💞 Love you guys!” Industry friends Minnie Dlamini and DJ Zinhle among others, took to the comments to congratulate the reality star on her new journey.

“Well done my angel,” wrote Dlamini. “Congratulations 😍,” said DJ Zinhle. “Congratulations mama! Wishing you everything and more!!! Can’t wait to try it 💄,” said prominent SA dancer, Modiselle Moloi.

A fan, @nontuxmusic wrote:“Kiernan would be so proud! Your hustle is inspiring and unmatched! @nadianakai.” The rapper has been making boss moves for the better part of the year. Recently, she announced that she will be dropping a tribute album for her late rapper boyfriend, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, who was shot and killed in February.