Tropical storm Belal scuppers Moozlie’s holiday plans: ‘Definitely not the vacation I had imagined’

Mzansi celebrities Thabsie Biyela, Yolanda Vilakazi and Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena are currently out in Mauritius on a well-deserved break. Rapper Moozlie and singer Thabsie have been serving bikini content since they arrived on the beach, turning up the heat.

Thabsie’s husband Thando Vokwana is also part of the trip and has been the perfect assistant to photographer Siyabonga Nhleko, popularly known by pseudonym Jr Ecko, who has been taking the ladies’ sizzling content. However, all the content taken on the beach had to come to a pause because of tropical storm Belal which kept them indoors. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Moozlie reflected on the storm being “wild” during their holiday.

“Definitely not the vacation I had imagined. But having this happen in Jan is a little reminder that God will see me thru any storm this year has coming my way.” Taking to her Instagram stories, Moozlie reflected on the cyclone experience being “wild” and happening during their holiday. Picture: Instagram

She also expressed being grateful that she was in a warm bed with a roof over head during the tropical storm. Yolanda shared a video on TikTok that showed their point of view of how they’re dream family vacation turned into a nightmare, showcasing the damage Belal caused at the resort they are staying at.

#mauritius #cyclonebilal ♬ original sound - Mandisa Mkhize @yonessalvv Cyclone Bilal in Mauritius 🇲![CDATA[]]>🇺 #familyvacation Belal hit the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion on Monday, moving in from the northwest while packing "extreme winds", according to Meteo-France. The Mauritius Meteorological Service (MMS) said in a statement that barometric pressure was rising, "indicating that Belal has already crossed at its closest distance from Mauritius".