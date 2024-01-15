Kwesta’s wife dragged for ‘inappropriate’ dance challenge

Social media trolls have already started to claim their 2024 victims and Yolanda Vilakazi is one of them. Vilakazi, who is married to popular rapper, Kwesta, was a hot topic on social media after a TikTok dance challenge video of her, Nomuzi Mabena (Moozlie) and “African Queen” hitmaker, Thabsie, went viral.

The besties are currently in Mauritius, enjoying a couples retreat with their significant others. Meanwhile, on social media, trolls are claiming that their recent dance challenge is “inappropriate”. Some users have body shamed the trio and criticised their dance moves. One user went as far as to post a video saying that women should “stop embarrassing us (other women)”.

pic.twitter.com/DDNLYOKNjD — Mxolisi Khumalo (@emxolisie) January 12, 2024 @KhumaloFk wrote: “Thabsi is married and imagine introducing her to your business partners through this video ‘My wife is the one showing off he small booty’. Thabsi is married and imagine introducing her to your business partners through this video “ My wife is the one showing off he small booty” — Jan Van Ribeek(1652) (@KhumaloFk) January 11, 2024 @thembekanid commented: “Kwesta’s vrou is as stiff as reinforced concrete!” Kwesta’s vrou is as stiff as reinforced concrete! — Thembekani Dlamini🌍 (@thembekanid) January 11, 2024 @Tk00756094260 commented: “In my tribe a wife or an elder is not supposed to show the inner thigh to the public. Hence why there's no more respect for most women.

“WE can just see the whole image of Khwesta's kitchen here ... I like the 1 in front though I'd definitely tap her...” In my tribe a wife or an elder is not supposed to show the inner thigh to the public. Hence why there's no more respect for most women.



WE can just see the whole image of Khwesta's kitchen here...



I like the 1 in front though I'd definitely tap her... — Adv. Nel (Zulu prince) 👑👑🇱🇷🇿🇦 (@Tk00756094260) January 15, 2024 On the flip side, other users commended the women for being daring and embracing their bodies. @TumiNjomba wrote: “I love them.”