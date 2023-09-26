Nadia Nakai slams hip hop DJs for not playing local music: ‘Maybe the amapiano DJs love each other more?

Nadia Nakai isn’t too impressed with local hip hop DJs.
The platinum-selling rapper took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to criticise them for their song selection.
The ‘Naah Mean’ hitmaker singled out DJ Milkshake as one of the local hip hop DJs who hardly ever plays local hip hop, instead opting for US hip hop classics like DJ Khaled’s ‘All I Do Is Win’.
I hope you are listening and ready to play new music. We're tired of "all I do is win with"
“I'm so sick of you hip hop deejays,” she said. “I'm actually dropping hip hop joints and you don't play the sh**! Used To Fight D about it too!!! @djmilkshake l'm talking about you!!
“Mxm how many times you gonna play all I do is win! Mxm! @ayandamvp this doesn't include you cos you really do hold up new hip Hop drops!”
She went on to add that she knows DJ packs from local acts are sent to all local DJs for their convenience by DJ D Double D, who runs a DJ pack distribution system known as Northside DJ Tools.
“I know @djddoubled sent you the DJ pack! Mxm! Maybe the piano dj's love each other more? Cos I been fighting the hip Hop DJs for years!!!! Even fought for Naaa mean! That b***h got a plaque! Mxm I'm tired! Fok! All of y'all !!! Do better! I actually could be doing the pouncing cat!”
Her posts drew mixed reactions on social media. “I understand her frustration but I don’t think it’s easy playing something hip hop audiences aren’t familiar with, I think the promotion drive needs to be even more intense,” tweeted @mapholobz.
@badmilk_za added, “She ain't cap (lying) tho. Hip hop sets are so dry and predictable it's as if they don't know any music that came out after 2017. I'm referring to established djs that is.”