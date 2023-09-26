Nadia Nakai slams hip hop DJs for not playing local music: ‘Maybe the amapiano DJs love each other more?

The platinum-selling rapper took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to criticise them for their song selection.

South African Hip Hop Djs, @NadiaNakai_ is calling y'all out. I hope you are listening and ready to play new music. We're tired of "all I do is win with" ..... pic.twitter.com/xufGnGLzNf

The ‘Naah Mean’ hitmaker singled out DJ Milkshake as one of the local hip hop DJs who hardly ever plays local hip hop, instead opting for US hip hop classics like DJ Khaled’s ‘All I Do Is Win’.

“I'm so sick of you hip hop deejays,” she said. “I'm actually dropping hip hop joints and you don't play the sh**! Used To Fight D about it too!!! @djmilkshake l'm talking about you!!

“Mxm how many times you gonna play all I do is win! Mxm! @ayandamvp this doesn't include you cos you really do hold up new hip Hop drops!”

She went on to add that she knows DJ packs from local acts are sent to all local DJs for their convenience by DJ D Double D, who runs a DJ pack distribution system known as Northside DJ Tools.