LOOK: DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are all boo’ed up in Bali

While most of us are back at our 9-5s, Mzansi entertainers are finally getting that much needed rest after a busy summer. South Africa’s favourite couple Zinhle Jiyane and Murdah Bongz are currently out of the country in Bali, Indonesia, on holiday after a busy festive season performing across the country.

The couple have left their children - Kairo and Asante behind and are enjoying some much need time together. It’s no secret they are among the busiest entertainers in the country, with Murdah’s solo career booming. He is locked in the studio and Zinhle is pushing her business empire. Zinhle and Murdah are posting on Instagram all the fun they are having on vacation and all the fashion moments they are having - of course Zinhle is serving looks.

Yes, Kairo’s glammy is also in Bali with her sister. Forbes is the mother to Kairo’s late father AKA. Forbes is enjoying Bali. She’s even done the popular Bali swing, which is a huge tourist attraction, and visited a temple, all while living her best life.

While some people were scammed of their hard earned money through fraudulent travel companies, these Mzansi entertainers are living their best lives on holiday. The Mohosana's are not the only celebrities on holiday.