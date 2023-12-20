Lynn Forbes on AKA and Cassper Nyovest’s infamous beef: ‘It was real’

The late rapper AKA and Cassper Nyovest had one of the longest beefs in South African hip hop, lasting for years and ultimately ended by Supa Mega’s death. The two gave their fans some interesting moments because of their beef which saw them constantly throwing jabs online at each other.

They never hid their dislike of each other with both wanting to cement their status as the best. Lynn Forbes, the mother of the slain rapper, has had quite the year and in a recent interview she opened up about the infamous beef and shared her sentiments on the authenticity of their rivalry. After all, there were moments when fans were convinced the beef was for “clout purposes” more than anything.

During her interview with SA Hip Hop Mag via The Episode Podcast, Forbes opened up with the show hosts on why she believed the beef was real.

"I think it was real (the beef) because I will tell you, Kiernan would talk to me, and if it wasn’t real I would’ve picked it up,” said Forbes. “I don't know the ins and outs of it, I don't even know. Somebody asked me a couple of days ago, how did it start. "However, I lack knowledge about it. Keep in mind that I'm the mom, and you guys are boys; you don't disclose everything to your mother.

“Consequently, people often inquire about it, and my response is consistent: boys share with their mothers what they believe is necessary, driven by a protective instinct and other factors.” Nyovest months after the rapper’s tragic death shared with L-Tido on his podcast about the history of the long standing beef. “I think that’s the only real beef I ever had, everyone else is miscommunication, things that could be fixed. The Kiernan thing was bad, yoh!