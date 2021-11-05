Love lives here: Murdah Bongz shares touching video montage of Baby Asante and DJ Zinhle

Oh the joys of parenthood. It seems like time goes by in a blink of an eye and before you know it, the kids are grown and have flown the nest. It’s no wonder we want to savour every moment and milestone.

Lucky for us, in the age of social media, we get to be included in those precious moments. Murdah Bongz is relishing his role as father to little Asante and wants to share it with the world. The Black Motion star just recently welcomed the birth of his baby girl with fellow muso DJ Zinhle, real name Zinhle Jiyane.

Baby Asante is now two months old and the couple is as smitten as ever with the new addition to the family. Taking to Instagram, Bongz shared an intimate moment between himself, his baba and baby mama Zinhle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONGANI MOHOSANA (@murdahbongz) It appears the dad may have returned from a trip as he captioned the post “reunited.” In the video montage, he can be seen showing off his dance moves with Asante.

But the moment that pulled at our heartstrings is when he pulls in Zinhle for a hug. In a previous episode of her new reality show ’DJ Zinhle – Unexpected’, Zinhle’s brother brings up the issue Murdah Bongz paying damages for their baby. “To my knowledge you pay damages; after paying for damages you will pay the dowry for the child; only then can the child use the paternal surname,” said her brother Zenzele Jiyane.