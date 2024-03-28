Dangerous heat waves hit Southern West Africa, 4°C hotter due to climate change

In an alarming turn of events, Southern West Africa faced an early and exceptionally intense heatwave in February 2024, with temperatures soaring to perilous levels that exceeded 40°C. This dangerous heatwave, characterised by a combination of high temperatures and humid air, posed severe health risks to residents, prompting warnings from meteorological agencies in Ghana and Nigeria.

Despite the dire warnings, limited media coverage and government response highlighted the region's inadequate preparedness for heat-related emergencies. The lack of comprehensive impact data underscores the urgent need for improved monitoring and research to mitigate the risks associated with heat waves in Southern West Africa. Scientists from Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Switzerland, Sweden, South Africa, The Netherlands, Germany, the UK and the US collaborated to assess whether and to what extent human-induced climate change has modified the likelihood and intensity of this February humid heatwave.

The team used published peer-reviewed methods to analyse the event. To account for the humidity, which increases the impacts of heat on the human body, the team analysed the Heat Index, which accounts for both daily maximum temperatures and relative humidity. Their findings revealed that climate change has amplified the likelihood and severity of extreme heat events in the region. According to the study, the heatwave experienced in February, typically a 1-in-10 year event in today's climate, was exacerbated by climate change, resulting in a 4°C increase in the area-averaged heat index. This alarming trend underscores the urgent need for decisive action to mitigate the impacts of climate change and build resilience in vulnerable communities.