Four SADC soldiers killed in DRC, including SANDF troops; three others injured

A South African soldier is among the four Southern African Development Community (SADC) soldiers who were killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The other three soldiers died, and three were injured in the United Republic of Tanzania. “This unfortunate incident happened after a hostile mortar round had fallen near the camp they were staying,” SADC confirmed in a statement released on Monday.

According to SADC, the South African soldier died while receiving treatment for health challenges at a hospital in Goma, DRC. The soldiers were deployed under the auspices of SADC as part of a regional response to address the unstable and deteriorating security situation prevailing in the Eastern DRC. “The SADC family expresses its heartfelt condolences to the beloved families and the Governments of the Republic of South Africa and the United Republic of Tanzania on the irreplaceable loss of the deceased soldiers and, at the same time, wishes the three injured soldiers speedy recovery,” it said in a statement.

The SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo said it will remain focused on carrying out its mandate as per the principle of collective self-defence and collective action outlined in the SADC Mutual Defence Pact (2003). In February, two soldiers were killed and three were wounded at a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) camp in DRC, following a mortar attack on the SA’s Contingent military base in the DRC. [email protected]