Six people appear in court for illegal mining in North West

Six people were arrested when North West police shut down an illegal mine in Hartbeespoortdam near Brits.

North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, said an investigation was held after deployment of operation Vala Umgodi — a multi-disciplinary operation that was conducted in Hartbeespoortdam on April 3.

Mokgwabone said the operation resulted in the arrest of an initial seven suspects and the confiscation of various illegal mining equipment. They face a charge of contravention of the Immigration Act.

“Four of the six suspects who are from Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi, were remanded in custody until April 23 and April 25, for plea when they appeared in the Brits Magistrates’ Court on Friday,” Mokgwabone said.