Six people appear in court for illegal mining in North West

By Sakhiwo Tunzi
Six people were arrested when North West police shut down an illegal mine in Hartbeespoortdam near Brits.
North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, said an investigation was held after deployment of operation Vala Umgodi — a multi-disciplinary operation that was conducted in Hartbeespoortdam on April 3.
Mokgwabone said the operation resulted in the arrest of an initial seven suspects and the confiscation of various illegal mining equipment. They face a charge of contravention of the Immigration Act.
“Four of the six suspects who are from Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi, were remanded in custody until April 23 and April 25, for plea when they appeared in the Brits Magistrates’ Court on Friday,” Mokgwabone said.
“The fifth suspect from Mozambique, also appeared for contravention of the Immigration Act, 2002. She was remanded in custody until May 12. The sixth suspect who is a Mozambican, was issued with a fine for driving a motor vehicle without driver's licence.”
The team comprised of South Africa Police Service (SAPS) units including ‘Vala Umgodi’ and South African National Defence Force (SANDF).
Mokgwabone said the case against the seventh person was not enrolled.
“The Umgodi operations continue.”
The team that was deployed seized 28 penduka machines, five gas cylinders, two cutting torches, a generator, six hammers, a water pump, 78 bags of gold bearing material, a jack hammer and numerous other commodities, Mokgwabone said.
Lieutenant General Sello Kwena of the North West Provincial Commissioner, applauded and commended all the team members who worked together in cooperation to efficaciously handle the illegal. .
IOL