‘Be best guests in South Africa’: Zim ambassador David Hamadziripi urges Zimbabweans on Independence Day

The official residence of Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to South Africa David Hamadziripi was a hive of activity as scores of diplomats, South African government officials, captains of industry and media gathered for a grand reception marking 44 years of independence from British colonial rule. At the prestigious ceremony on Thursday, Hamadziripi and his wife Dr Jessica Hamadziripi welcomed the winding procession of guests streaming into the Pretoria residence. The couple was assisted by Zimbabwe’s Consul General in Joburg, Eria Phiri and other senior Zimbabwean diplomats in welcoming the guests.

The South African government was represented by Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Obed Bapela who was the guest of honour at the festivities. In his address, Hamadziripi said the presence of the South African delegation led by Bapela is testimony to the strong bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood between the two countries and the people. Ambassador of Zimbabwe to South Africa, David Hamadziripi and his wife, Dr Jessica Hamadziripi welcomed several guests at their official residence for a reception marking Zimbabwe's 44 years of independence from British rule. Picture: Supplied “We are celebrating this day under the theme: ‘Zim@44 – unity, peace and development towards Vision 2030’. In commemorating this important day in the history of our country, we draw inspiration from the spirit, determination and sacrifice that brought about our independence, sovereignty freedom and peace ,” said Hamadziripi.

“I am pleased that, just last month, on the 14th to be precise, our two governments signed a memorandum of understanding for the supply of treated water from Beitbridge in Zimbabwe to Musina in South Africa. We look forward to more agreements of cooperation between us in the near future, in this vital sector and of course in other sectors,” he said. The cake at Ambassador David Hamadziripi's residence in Pretoria where the Embassy of Zimbabwe in South Africa celebrated Independence Day. Picture: Supplied “Honourable Deputy Minister, I wish to express our deep appreciation to the government of South Africa for your consistent and invaluable support in calling for the unconditional removal of the illegal sanctions imposed on our country by some Western countries. These sanctions violate our human rights and indeed the rights of many others in this region.” Programme director at the Zimbabwe Embassy's Independence Day reception, media personality Hugo Ribatika, with Ambassador of Zimbabwe to South Africa, David Hamadziripi and and Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Obed Bapela in the background. Picture: Supplied Statistics from the 2022 census showed that South Africa is home to just over one million Zimbabwean nationals.

Hamadziripi urged his compatriots to be exemplary while sojourning in the neighbouring country. “I cannot conclude my remarks without a specific message for my fellow Zimbabweans here in South Africa. I invite you to remember our President’s (Emmerson Mnangagwa) call that ‘nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo’ (a nation is built by its own citizens),” said the Zimbabwean envoy. “I also urge you, as you enjoy the hospitality of our brothers and sisters here, to be among the best of the guests this country is hosting.”

Ambassador of Zimbabwe to South Africa, David Hamadziripi with (from left) Ambassador of Russia to South Africa Ilya Rogachev; Dr Jessica Hamadziripi; Head of Chancery at Embassy of Zimbabwe, Shepherd Gwenzi; Consul General of Zimbabwe in Joburg, Eria Phiri and Defence Attaché at Embassy of Zimbabwe, General Christopher Sibanda. Picture: Supplied As South Africa gears up for celebrations marking 30 years of freedom and democracy at the end of this month, Hamadziripi also congratulated the South African government and its people for the milestone. Regarding the upcoming elections, set for May, Hamadziripi extended well wishes for peaceful polls. “The people of Zimbabwe wish you memorable celebrations as well as successful and peaceful elections next month as you continue to broaden and deepen your system of democracy,” he said before inviting guests to toast to the good health of President Cyril Ramaphosa, excellent relations between the two countries and people, and global peace and security.

Goat tripe was among the African delicacies enjoyed by guests at the Embassy of Zimbabwe's Independence Day celebrations in Pretoria. Picture: Jonisayi Maromo/IOL Addressing the event, Bapela said the Southern African Development Community has been making major strides in consolidating democracy. “In 2023, several countries held general elections including the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Kingdom of eSwatini and the Democratic Republic of Congo. I wish to reiterate our congratulations to His Excellency the President of Zimbabwe, Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa for his relation and the Zanu PF party for winning a majority in both houses of Parliament,” said Bapela. President Cyril Ramaphosa with President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa. File Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS He said the relations between South Africa and Zimbabwe are historic and friendly, dating back to the days of the struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

Relations between the neighbouring nations are conducted through a Bi-national Commission which was established in 2015. “We look forward to the convening of the fourth session of the BNC to continue cooperation in areas such as defence, energy, investments, tourism, health as well as economic and trade cooperation,” said Bapela. “South Africa and Zimbabwe are committed to further strengthen the economic relations between the two countries. The total trade between the two countries increased from $56.3 billion in 2022 to $62 billion in 2023. This represents an increase of $5.7 billion in absolute terms.”

Ambassador of Zimbabwe to South Africa, David Hamadziripi and his wife, Dr Jessica Hamadziripi welcomed several guests at their official residence for a reception marking Zimbabwe's 44 years of independence from British rule. Picture: Supplied The goods and merchandise exchanged between the two countries include machinery, chemicals, iron and steel products, minerals, plastic and rubber as well as prepared foodstuff. Speaking to IOL at the celebrations, chief executive of the Zimbabwe-South Africa Business Chamber, Farayi Madzivanyika commended the cordial relations between the two neighbouring nations. Chief executive of the Zimbabwe-South Africa Business Chamber Farayi Madzivanyika at the Zimbabwe Embassy celebrations. Picture: Jonisayi Maromo/IOL “I think there is good cooperation but there is always room for improvement. South Africa has been a very, very good host for us as Zimbabweans, not only as immigrants, but as business partners and markets to each other. Trade between Zimbabwe and South Africa stands at around US$62 billion. We do have a good trading relationship,” said Madzivanyika.

In his view, the Zimbabwean economy is turning the corner and “is now in the right direction”. On the other hand, Zimbabwean tourism publisher Brian Kayavhu said the there has been considerable bonds build which are benefiting the tourism sector in both South Africa and Zimbabwe. Ambassador of Zimbabwe to South Africa, David Hamadziripi with (from left) tourism publisher Brian Kayavhu; Dr Jessica Hamadziripi; Head of Chancery at Embassy of Zimbabwe, Shepherd Gwenzi; Consul General of Zimbabwe in Joburg, Eria Phiri and Defence Attaché of Zimbabwe, General Christopher Sibanda. Picture: Supplied “To my compatriots: ‘nyika inovakwa nevene vayo (a nation is built by its own citizens). Let us build Zimbabwe, let us tour Zimbabwe. You will be amazed at what Zimbabwe has to offer in terms of hospitality. Visit Zimbabwe and find out for yourself,” said Kayavhu.