‘Skeem Saam’ moves to later timeslot to strengthen SABC1’s prime time offering

SABC1’s “Skeem Saam” will be pushed to a new timeslot come March 4. The 13-year-old daily drama, which previously occupied the 6.30pm timeslot, will move to 7.30pm.

This change is motivated by the channel looking to bolster its prime time local drama slot. In a statement sent to the media, the SABC said it would host two hours of back-to-back drama on the SABC Video Entertainment platform to intentionally target a broader audience and ensure the platform remained competitive. Ofentse Thinane, the SABC1 channel head, said viewers had been requesting a timeslot change for years.

“They said the timeslot is too early for some as the show broadcasts during the travelling time for a lot of the viewers. For SABC1, we see this as an opportunity to make the channel edgier and braver, and adapt to the audience's needs. “The world of television is an exciting platform where we should not be afraid to adapt while upholding our responsibility to shape the youth and societal roles,” said Thinane. Created by Winnie Serite in 2011, “Skeem Saam” has attracted a large viewership over the years with its nail-biting story arcs. The new timeslot will continue to allow writers to intensify the drama.

A sneak-peak into the show reveals a human trafficking drama that unfolds in Turfloop, someone goes down for murder, a soccer star blows up his millions and there’s a hot new couple in town. View this post on Instagram A post shared by eric macheru (@ericmacheru) Sumaya Petersen, Mogola Peu Communications Solutions publicity manager, added, “A timeslot change in our 12th season will definitely be a big change for us and it is something we will have to adjust to. “However, we are positive that the change will give us an opportunity to expand and reach a larger audience. We have great stories lined up, and we can’t wait for our viewers to tune in.”