SABC suspends ‘Skeem Saam’ actor Sebasa Mogale over crypto scam allegations

The SABC has confirmed that Thobela FM drive show host Sebasa Mogale has been suspended pending an investigation involving a cryptocurrency scam. Popularly known as Dr Hlongwane on the SABC 1 hit series “Skeem Saam”, Mogale is embroiled in a bitcoin scandal that saw around 140 people, including Thobela FM loyal listeners, losing their life savings.

In a statement, Gugu Ntuli, SABC group executive corporate affairs and marketing said: “Thobela FM has taken a decision to unschedule Sebasa Mogale, (Ntshirogele) Afternoon Drive presenter, following the Carte Blanche expose’. “Mr Mogale is being afforded an opportunity to resolve the issues raised in the recent broadcast which pertain to his personal business dealings involving cryptocurrency.” Ntuli added that seasoned presenters Mankoko Baby and Skhumbuzo Mbatha will step in as interim hosts for “Ntshirogele”

“The station takes the welfare of its vulnerable listeners seriously and will leave no stone unturned in its investigation of this matter,” read Ntuli’s statement. Mogale’s suspension from the national radio station comes after “Carte Blanche” exposed the scam, involving Mogale and his business associates. In the episode, which first aired on Sunday, May 15, host Macfarlane Moleli is seen speaking to some of the victims of the alleged scheme, which was advertised on Thobela FM.

“I went to a talk (investment seminar) and they said, when you invest R12 000, month end, you will earn R2 000,” said William Makhura. “In August 2020, I deposited R82 000.” When asked by Moleli where he got the money from, Makhura explained that it was his pension payout. Makhura is a former traffic office in Polokwane.

Another victim, Alpheus Makolane, revealed that he invested R235 000 in Mogale’s crypto business. “I’d get my R235 000 back and, in addition, my returns would not be less than R30 000 per month for three years,” explained Makolane. Watch the full story below.

In his defence, Mogale issued a statement on May 20, labelling the “Carte Blanche” expose as “false allegations”. “I am a drive radio show host and businessman who recently become a network marketer (with regards to the cryptocurrency business),” read Mogale’s statement. "In all my presentations…I never imposed or coerced anyone to sign up. In fact, I would encourage everyone to do their own research, especially because know that not everyone is familiar with the crypto industry.

“Advertisements that were placed on SABC, Thobela FM were accompanied by a clear disclaimer that encouraged listeners to consult a financial advisor as I am not a financial expert, nor have I claimed to be one. “Everyone who has signed up for this business has full access to their account which bears clearly the terms and conditions that state among other factors, that earnings are not guaranteed,” his statement read. Mogale also claimed that he will be taking legal actions against “Carte Blanche” for trying to tarnish his reputation.