SABC1 drama ‘Uzalo’ gets a facelift as new characters join the cast

Mzansi’s much loved SABC1 drama “Uzalo” is known for its regular changing of characters and relevant story lines to keep audiences intrigued. And the show continues to shine a light of South African talent. Stained Glass TV, the production powerhouse behind “Uzalo”, recently shared the news of a few changes and additions to be seen in the upcoming season.

Nonhle Jali takes on the role of Thandiwe, a businesswoman with ambitious goals and a penchant for danger. Picture: Supplied “Uzalo” season 9 aims to end off with a monumental bang as they maintain their promises of a mix of drama, suspense and action with the arrival of four renowned actors, who are ready to make their mark. Vuyo Dabula, joins the show as Bentley Majozi, a character who promises to bring a heavy dose of drama and suspense. Nonhle Jali, the ex-wife of soccer star Andile Jali, takes on the role of Thandiwe, a businesswoman with ambitious goals and a penchant for danger. Her character will captivate viewers with her unapologetic behaviour.

Thandiwe finds a perfect business soulmate in Xoliswa, portrayed by Slie Ndlovu, who is a ruthless businesswoman who stops at nothing to maintain her dominance in the cutthroat world. Ntokozo Vilakazi steps into the shoes of Mabillion, adding another layer of intrigue as he grapples grief, vengeance and a puzzled mind. SABC1 Channel Head Ofentse Thinane said the cast added was a breath of fresh air.

“We couldn't be more thrilled with the exceptional talents we have welcomed to our Uzalo/ SABC1 family. “We are excited about the incredible journeys their characters will embark upon. The introduction of these new characters is a testament to our commitment to storytelling excellence. ” In addition to the latest changes, “Uzalo” also bids farewell to iconic actors, Wiseman Mncube and Nkanyiso Mchunu, who portray Sbonelo and Wizard, respectively.

Mncube joined “Uzalo” in 2018, while Mchunu exits following a short stint on the production. Series producer King David Mukwevho said: “We've had the privilege of witnessing Wiseman Mncube and Nkanyiso Mchunu's incredible journey on ‘Uzalo’. Their commitment to their craft, their ability to breathe life into their characters, and the chemistry they brought to the screen have enriched our show in ways words can't express. “Wiseman and Nkanyiso, you will be missed, and we look forward to seeing your star continue to rise in the entertainment world.”