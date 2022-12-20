New faces to grace SABC 1 soapie ‘Uzalo’

Ntuli will take over the role of Nomaswazi Magwaza from January 2.

In a brief synopsis, the characters are described: Nomaswazi grew up in the village. She was taught her place as a woman, and it was simple: be on your best behaviour until some man comes along and makes an honest woman out of you. Being inferior and underneath was taught to her at a young age and she can’t accept that subordination. As the only Magwaza child, she wants her rightful place at the table. She wants to lead. Her ambition pits her against her mother and her cousin, Vika. But Nomaswazi has already failed enough to fail again. She is determined to get to the helm of her father’s criminal company.

Nkanyiso Mchunu. Picture:Supplied

The viewers are introduced to Mchunu on January 10, in his new character Siphamandla “Wizard” Nkosi. Wizard grew up in South Africa with a fascination for computers and coding at a very young age. He comes from a respectable family of academics but he is the black sheep of the family, rebellious and getting himself into sticky situations but running at the first sign of trouble. His curiosity has led him to be an expert hacker.