Andile Jali reveals he and wife Nonhle are no longer in love

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Mamelodi Sundowns soccer star Andile Jali has revealed there are problems in his marriage to socialite Nonhle Jali. According to IOL sister publication Isolezwe, the couple have had problems for the past couple of months. Trouble started brewing when rumours of Andile having an affair surfaced. The alleged affair was with “Real Housewives of Johannesburg” star Brinnette Seopela. Andile denied having an affair, saying he was just friends with the reality TV star. According to the publication, Andile does not get along with Nonhle any more and he feels Nonhle does not respect him and that she looks down on him. When contacted for comment by the publication, Andile said: "Sisendawonye nomkami kodwa asisathandani (My wife and I are still together but we are no longer in love)”.

Nonhle deactivated her Instagram account while Andile, who used to post pictures of his wife regularly, has stopped. His most recent posts are of himself and his children.

Earlier this year, Nonhle came under fire after she said that her marriage certificate was only valid in South Africa and when she flies to other countries, she is single.

In the Instagram story video that emerged on social media, the former "Diski Divas" star is heard dissing her husband’s finances, suggesting that his soccer player salary is not enough to finance a lavish lifestyle that includes expensive restaurants and "Ivy League" schools for their daughter.

“Let me let you in on something, my marriage certificate is only valid within the borders of South Africa. When I leave SA, my marriage certificate becomes null and void…when I fly to another country, I’m single and available,” she said in the video which she later deleted.