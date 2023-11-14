SABC1 celebrates 40 years of hip hop in SA with several documentaries

SABC1 has lined up several documentaries to celebrate 50 international years of hip hop and 40 years of hip hop in South Africa. The special behind-the-scenes episodes started on November 12 and will continue each Sunday until November 26, with a special broadcast of the annual Back to the City music festival 2023.

The first doccie, “Slaghuis Joint Elements”, detailed the story behind one of South Africa’s most impactful hip hop movements, Slaghuis, through the eyes of film director SPeeKa. The next doccie set for November 19, is titled “Ladies First Women In SA Hip Hop”. It delves into how women have impacted rap music, how rap affects female MCs, and why there is a significant discrepancy between the number of male and female MCs. Popular music artists Gigi Lamayne, Linda Mash, Fifi Cooper, Ntsiki Mazwai and LootLove are just some of the celebrities who will share their views.

“The Champion’s League” doccie, which airs on November 26, takes a comprehensive look at the quickly growing South African battle rap arena. It will investigate freedom of speech and the appreciation of different lifestyles and cultures while exploring the youth culture through this art form. This illuminating documentary shows how South Africa is at the forefront of this passion and movement.

In addition to the showcase is South Africa's biggest hip hop festival, Back to the City, which will air on November 25 at 8pm. Viewers can look forward to icons like Amu and Selwyn, who will be performing for the first time in over a decade, as well as Mobb Deep, Gigi Lamayne, Anele Zondo, Stogie T and A-Reece among others. Dichaba Phalatse, SABC Video Entertainment’s marketing manager, said: “In South Africa, it is 40 years of hip hop, and this celebration comes through the broadcast of certified classics that put hip hop albums that moved the needle of South African culture.”