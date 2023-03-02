‘Muvhango’ takes a leap of faith by casting 96-year-old actress to play Vho-Nyadzanga

Ninty-six-year-old gogo Tshinakaho Mananga’s prayers were answered when she was cast to act in SABC2’s longest-running telenovela, “Muvhango”. The show, which is currently celebrating 26 years on TV and is in its 24th season, still believes in breaking new ground with intriguing story-lines and strong characters.

This season fans will witness just that as the 96-year-old newcomer takes on the role of Vho-Nyadzanga. Mananga hails from Thenzhani village in Limpopo where she resides with her daughter-in-law and her grandchildren. She originally submitted an entry of herself to be an extra on the show for a Venda location shoot but the production decided that she could be much more.

“She ticked all the boxes that the production was looking for, which made her the perfect candidate for the role,” read a press statement from the show. Mananga shared that she prayed for production to call her. “I prayed for ‘Muvhango’ to call me back with a role and shortly my prayers were answered,” she said.

The latest season is centred around the lives of the royal Mukwevho family and the Motsamai family and will be bringing multi-layered story-lines that involve love, passion, drama, secrets and revenge. Viewers will be introduced to Vho-Nyadzanga when she comes in as Lindelani’s “guide” and, although the two don’t get off on the right foot, they soon find common ground and work together. “She pops up on the royal chair in the palace and introduces herself to Lindelani after she gets the fright of her life.

“She is Lindelani’s guide, to assist her in becoming the renowned Vho-Nyadzanga which then becomes her highly respected name,” the statement read. Tshinakaho Mananga. Picture: Supplied It continued: “Gogo Mananga charms everyone with her passion and discipline and excels in her role. “Her breakthrough serves as a glorious reminder that you’re never too old to pursue your dreams and when you finally do, give it your best and nothing less!”