Mzansi mourns the death of ‘Muvhango’ actor Luzuko Nteleko
South Africa woke up to the devastating news of the passing of local actor Luzuko Nteleko.
He was best known for his television roles as Loyiso on the SABC1 drama series “Zone 14”.
The news of the 36-year-old actor’s passing was confirmed by his sister Nomsa Nteleko this morning, sending shock waves across the country.
“How do we even begin Ndlovu …Dear God #RIPLuzukoNteleko,” expressed Nteleko.
How do we even begin Ndlovu 🐘...Dear God 💔 #RIPLuzukoNteleko— Nomsa Liv Nteleko 🥰🌸😍 ✨👑 (@NNteleko) June 22, 2021
The cause of death is yet to be announced.
Last year, the star expressed his gratitude to God for healing him of brain cancer.
This came after Nomsa had shared on social media that Luzuko had been diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer.
“The doctors had given up on the possibility of him waking up from a coma … He spent seven weeks in ICU,” she said.
Social media has been filled with an outpouring of support for the family as fans and industry friends expressed heartfelt condolences to the Nteleko family and paid tribute to the star.
“Each day, we lose one. Each day. He has taken a special part of the art with him. Only a few will understand 💔😭. Go well mntase💔. #RIPLuzukoNteleko,“ commented actress and TV host Thembisa Mdoda.
Each day, we lose one. Each day. He has taken a special part of the art with him. Only a few will understand 💔😭. Go well mntase💔. #RIPLuzukoNteleko pic.twitter.com/nuzX5M9bdq— Thembisa Liyema Nxumalo (@tembisa) June 21, 2021
“Yoooh King 😢. I'm lost for words after such a great fight you pulled aaah mfe2. The forever generous great smiling lion,” said Uzalo actor Wiseman Mncube.
Yoooh King 😢. I'm lost for words after such a great fight you pulled aaah mfe2. The forever generous great smiling lion 🕊️🕊️🕊️ #RIPLuzukoNteleko pic.twitter.com/ecPYRLCsfm— Wiseman Mncube (@wiseman_mncube) June 22, 2021
“Lala ngoxolo mfanakithi.Kufa awunoni!!,” said Isibaya actor Andile Mxakaza.
Tributes continue to pour in as the country remembers the star.
#RIPLuzukoNteleko pic.twitter.com/i04xytEgXj— Relebogile Mabotja (@RelebogileM) June 22, 2021
Haibo waking up with sad news that Luzuko is more 😳 Yho! 😭— Kanya Ntshongwana (@kanya_kb) June 22, 2021
My Condolences the family and friends 🕊 #RIPLuzukoNteleko pic.twitter.com/uspJzcbaya
I remember how hard we laughed at these pictures of you. I don’t know why I kept them. Rest in peace. #RIPLuzukoNteleko pic.twitter.com/SJX67H0Is0— Nthabi Tau (@NthabiTau) June 22, 2021
“We’ll meet again, Don’t know where, don’t know when, But I know we’ll meet again, Some sunny day.” – Vera Lynn— Vuyolwethu Ngcukana (@vuyomse) June 22, 2021
Thank you for sharing your gift with us #RIPLuzukoNteleko 💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/GaOocUdcZf
Nteleko starred in various TV shows including “Muvhango”, “Streets of Mangaung”, “Mfolozi Street”, “Isidingo”, “Keeping Score”, “Ring of Lies”, “Single Galz”, and “Ambitions”.
Funeral details to be announced.