Mzansi mourns the death of ‘Muvhango’ actor Luzuko Nteleko

South Africa woke up to the devastating news of the passing of local actor Luzuko Nteleko. He was best known for his television roles as Loyiso on the SABC1 drama series “Zone 14”.

The news of the 36-year-old actor’s passing was confirmed by his sister Nomsa Nteleko this morning, sending shock waves across the country. “How do we even begin Ndlovu …Dear God #RIPLuzukoNteleko,” expressed Nteleko. How do we even begin Ndlovu 🐘...Dear God 💔 #RIPLuzukoNteleko — Nomsa Liv Nteleko 🥰🌸😍 ✨👑 (@NNteleko) June 22, 2021 The cause of death is yet to be announced.

Last year, the star expressed his gratitude to God for healing him of brain cancer. This came after Nomsa had shared on social media that Luzuko had been diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. “The doctors had given up on the possibility of him waking up from a coma … He spent seven weeks in ICU,” she said.