Linda Sibiya joins ‘Uzalo’ as the long-running SABC 1 soapie celebrates 10th season

Legendary radio presenter Linda Sibiya is among the new faces joining, SABC 1‘s most-watched television drama ‘Uzalo’. The long-running soapie this year reaches a remarkable 10-year milestone on screen. Uzalo has been captivating audiences with its signature blend of gripping stories and societal reflections since its debut in 2014.

True to form, Season 10 promises to delve deeper into the pulse of society, mirroring the intricate tapestry of everyday life with authenticity and resonance reflected through the lens of self, religion, spirituality, and culture. Portraying himself on the show, Sibiya, who is also known as Mr Magic, joins K-Mash FM amidst turbulent times, determined to revive the station and reclaim its former glory. As a seasoned broadcaster, he takes the helm of the breakfast show, captivating listeners with his topics and charismatic presence.

“Season 10 kicks off dramatically, setting the stage for a season dominated by anguish and revenge sending shockwaves through the KwaMashu community, unearthing long-buried secrets, fracturing alliances, and igniting vendettas. “I am excited to commemorate 10 years of Uzalo. This serves as a testament to our commitment to storytelling excellence in South Africa," said SABC’s channel head, Ofentse Thinane. Sibiya is not the only character that Uzalo will be welcoming on Season 10, following the exit of lead character Wiseman Mncube as Sbonelo.

Mnqobi Kunene, who has been having a great few months, with starring roles in 1Magic's ‘How To Manifest A Man’ and the hit Showmax Original ‘Outlaws’ has also landed a role on season 10. Kunene stars as Geja, the leader of Amabutho eNdlende and a beacon of loyalty and ambition. "The 10th anniversary marks a monumental milestone for us, a chance to celebrate the incredible journey shared with our viewers.

“Throughout the decade, Uzalo has shattered its viewership records, setting new standards of excellence in Mzansi television,” expressed King David Mukwevho, Uzalo Series Producer. “Not only have we entertained audiences far and wide, but we have also been a gateway for new talent both in front and behind the camera. As we welcome new members to our dynamic team, we invite our loyal viewers to join us for another thrilling season,” added Mukwevho. ‘Uzalo’ season 10 premieres on February 29 on SABC 1.