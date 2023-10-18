LOOK: Former Ukhozi FM presenter Linda Sibiya joins the EFF

The popular former presenter of Ukhozi FM and former staunch supporter of the ANC, Linda Sibiya, has joined the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). Sibiya, who was known for his vocal backing of former president Jacob Zuma, inked the forms to join the EFF on Wednesday in KwaZulu-Natal.

Among those who welcomed him are Mongezi Thwala, the party provincial chair in KwaZulu-Natal. Sibiya commands a large support base in the entertainment sector in KwaZulu-Natal which he amassed during his time working for the SABC-owned radio station based in Durban. His move to the EFF was speculated over the weekend when he launched a scathing attack on ANC MECs.

He told a gathering of the EFF and the creative industry that African National Congress (ANC) MECs, by merely having blue lights, think they are gods. BREAKING NEWS: Former Ukhozi FM Presenter and former staunch ANC supporter, Linda Sibiya, has joined the EFF. Sibiya commands a large support base in KwaZulu-Natal which he amassed during his time when he worked for the for the SABC owned radio station based in Durban. pic.twitter.com/ug4FzotWgq — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 18, 2023 He also accused them of being thin-skinned and alleged that whenever artists complained about being neglected, the MECs blacklisted them and condemned them to hunger and poverty, as they don’t get booked in any government events or government-funded concerts. However, Sibiya did not name the MECs he accused of thinking they were gods.

Linda Sibiya and the EFF’s deputy president, Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Supplied The same gathering of the EFF, which was held in Durban, was attended by former ANC Youth League leader Magasela Mzobe. Mzobe later jumped ship and joined the EFF, saying the ANC is no longer a party with policies he can defend. The spokesperson of the EFF in KwaZulu-Natal, Mazwi Blose, confirmed to IOL that Sibiya has joined them.

Sibiya has yet to comment on his latest political move. On Monday, the EFF was also joined by advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the former Public Protector who recently lost her job after she was impeached.