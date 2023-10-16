Former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane joins EFF, says she was ‘harshly’ dealt with by ANC and DA

Impeached Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has joined the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF),saying she was joining the red berets because she believed in its seven cardinal pillars and wished to continue to protect South Africans. An overwhelming majority of parliamentarians voted to remove her from office last month, owing to a report by the Section 194 inquiry that recommended her removal on grounds of incompetence and misconduct.

On Monday, Mkhwebane was joined by other members of the EFF to make the announcement of her new political home. Mkhwebane said the EFF was her first political home and clarified that she was never part of the African National Congress (ANC). She said that while she was treated harshly by the ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA), this was not a move fuelled by disgruntlement.

“I joined the EFF because I could relate to their seven cardinal pillars. Our people are landless, and the EFF is saying that they would expropriate land without compensation. “I believe that the State should be creating and enabling an environment for the poor and marginalised, especially on issues of the economy,” she said. Mkhwebane said she believed the State should own economic structures and education should be free.