Former ANCYL national leader Magasela Mzobe resigns to join EFF

The resignation of the former ANC Youth League leader, Magasela Mzobe comes as a shock to the political landscape, particularly for the African National Congress (ANC). Mzobe has ditched the ANC to join the EFF after his long-term service in the ruling party at a time when the two parties are in campaign gear for the 2024 elections.

He announced his resignation on social media on Saturday, stating that he could no longer stand or defend the ANC’s policy choices and decisions. In a Facebook post on Saturday, Mzobe said: "Friends and comrades. I have decided to officially resign from the ANC as I can no longer consciously associate with or defend its decisions and policy choices. "To comrades I met in the ANC, SA Students’ Congress (SA Students’ Congress) and the ANCYL who became my family. I wish our brotherhood and sisterhood are not affected by this decision."

NEWS: Former ANC youth league leader, Magasela Mzobe, has dumped the ANC and joined the EFF. In a Facebook post yesterday, Mzobe said: "I have decided to officially resign from the ANC as I can no longer consciously associate or defend its decisions and policy choices." pic.twitter.com/X3Pacuvips — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 15, 2023 On Sunday, as seen in the pictures circulating on social media, Mzobe signed what is believed to be a contract to join the EFF. "I signed my EFF membership form at Osizweni Township, Newcastle, KZN. Thank you, fighters, for accepting my membership. We shall make a humble contribution to the struggle of our generation. Economic Freedom in our Lifetime," he said. In one of the pictures, Mzobe can be seen with some of the EFF leadership members, Floyd Shivambu, Dali Mpofu, and Marshall Dlamini, during a consultative meeting with the creative sector on Friday.