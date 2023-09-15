‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ star Slee Ndlovu, Nonhle Jali and Vuyo Dabula join ‘Uzalo’

SABC 1’s most-watched soapie ‘Uzalo’ is always bringing in new characters portrayed by some of the country’s top actors. Not only do they cast big names, they also give a platform to those entering the industry.

The soapie’s ninth season is promised to end with a monumental bang; an electrifying cocktail of drama, suspense, and unbridled action with the arrival of four actors who are ready to make their mark. No stranger to soap operas, Vuyo Dabula joins the show as Bentley Majozi, a character who will keep you on the edge of your seat and promises nothing short of drama and suspense. Mzansi viewers are about to get a glimpse of Nonhle Jali’s acting skills as she takes on the role of Thandiwe, a businesswoman with ambitious goals and a penchant for danger.

Jail, a businesswoman, fitness bunny and reality television star, was previously married to professional soccer player Andile Jali. Her character Thandiwe will captivate ‘Uzalo’ viewers with her unapologetic determination and promises riveting twists and turns.

Her character finds a perfect business soulmate in Xoliswa, portrayed by Slee Ndlovu who is a ruthless businesswoman who stops at nothing to maintain her dominance in the cut throat world of business. Ndlovu became popular in Mzansi last year, during season three of the reality TV show 'The Real Housewives of Durban'.

Xoliswa's character will challenge and surprise audiences in unexpected ways. Ntokozo Vilakazi steps into the shoes of Mabillion, adding another layer of intrigue as he grapples with grief, vengeance, and a puzzled mind.

Ntokozo Vilakazi steps into the shoes of Mabillion on ‘Uzalo’. Picture: Supplied “We couldn't be more thrilled with the exceptional talents we have welcomed to our Uzalo/ SABC 1 family. We are excited about the incredible journeys their characters will embark upon,” remarked SABC1 channel head Ofentse Thinane. “The introduction of these new characters is a testament to our commitment to storytelling excellence.