Slee throws hands on Nonku in explosive season 3 finale of ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’

Season three of popular Showmax reality show “The Real Housewives of Durban” has been a roller-coaster journey filled with tons of drama among the ladies. There have been fights over friendship splits among the housewives, causing jaw-dropping moments for viewers.

The season three finale, “The Last Supper”, revealed the extent of the rift among the ladies. The Knysna trip was not a pleasant one. Slee, who hosted the trip but was faulted for not being much of a host, brought everyone together for their last supper and wanted everyone to table issues that they wanted to resolve and put grudges to bed. No one could have anticipated how things would end, not even miss host herself.

“The Last Supper” was attended by the whole cast, except for private chef Sane, who claimed the drama was just too much for her. Funny how she went from serving drama to sitting out as a contributor. Nonku and Slee’s friendship has been a talking point the whole season, with the ladies saying rather nasty things about each other, especially Nonku, who introduced Slee to the group. Slee gave all the ladies gifts but Nonku’s gift was delivered to her while she was in the hot tub with Jojo, Ruan and Siya. Instead of returning the gift to the sender, she chewed up the note and drowned the gift bag in the water.

So much of saying"straatmate" behaviour is "Mabusi vibes" what's this then Nonku is doing here???😁😁🤣🤣🤣 #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/hbkMj9vgPP — Lindy Boon (@lm_boon) April 19, 2023 Of course, Slee was offended when Nonku told her what she had done to the gift. Honestly, who could blame her. When the two ladies started to get into the issues between them, things got heated. Nonku gossiped about Slee’s financial situation, her borrowing clothes and not returning money lent to her by people. Instead of it being a civil conversation, Slee ended up losing her cool when Nonku pulled receipts and threw hands - something she’s been threatening to do the entire season. Security had to step in and tear the two away.

I feel bad for Slee though. Nonku has a history of bringing people on this show and turning the group against them. Even Mabusi was pushed to her limit. All because Nonku allowed and encouraged it. Slee was never ready. #RHODurban #rhod pic.twitter.com/uoewPAxSdl — Moqhaso🇿🇿🇦🇦 (@qhasi2) April 19, 2023 Make me understand, when Slee(a black woman) reached her breaking point & reacted the way she did, she's called "Ghetto" but ku Jojo nanithule nje, and called her no names. White privilege at it's best. #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/53rCRopy6g — Siphesihle_Easter 🇿🇦🌈 (@Siphe_Easter) April 19, 2023 The reunion is expected to be filled with more drama and receipts: Sorisha has already promised to bring the tea about Nonku’s unpaid bills and her borrowing money and not returning it. Not Sorisha saying she has files on how Nonku owes people money and all the bills she hasn't payed....and she is bringing it all to the reunion!!!! Si ready!!!!!🤭😏🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/PEKd8qWrvq — Jessica (@NtseboJessica) April 18, 2023 Although no decisions have been made about another season, Sane has already hinted that her return will be money-based. “Till next time ! will u come back on the show? No and yes. I’m money-driven!