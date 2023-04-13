‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ star Jojo Robinson slams co-stars: ‘I will never do Housewives again’

As the cast of “The Real Housewives of Durban” watch season three in real time along with viewers, they themselves have been left flabbergasted by all the drama that has been playing out. Season three has been nothing but fireworks with drama fuelled by lies, tantrums and cliques being formed, which was compounded by plenty of mean girl energy.

The latest episode, which centres on a trip to Knysna at Pezula Resort, was filled with fake tears – cue Ruan Scheepers, awkward vibes, people walking out, more tears and confrontations that included threats and friendship ties being cut. Jojo Robinson, who joined the cast in season two, once again was at the centre of the drama due to her not wanting to take accountability for how she treated the ladies on her Drakensberg trip, where she left her guests behind. When the subject was brought up once again, nothing went well. Jojo stood her ground that she had to leave the trip as it was triggering for her and she lamented how her husband, Calvin, had heart surgery and said she was dealing with a lot.

While the ladies sympathised with her, they were also not buying it as this was not the first time Jojo had brought up her husband’s health during a moment where she was being questioned about her behaviour. After not feeling the heat at the dinner table, Nonku, Jojo and Ruan left and the rest of the ladies seemed not to be bothered, with Sorisha even saying “voetsek” as they walked out. Jojo, after watching the episode, was not pleased at all and took to her Instagram Stories and blasted the rest of the housewives for the toxic behaviour and revealed that she had a panic attack so severe that it led to a seizure while on the trip.

“It’s so disgusting and toxic … the pure hate and toxic behaviour we had to endure that last holiday was so disgusting it’s given me long term PTSD. “It got so bad in the trip medics were called because I had a panic attack that led to a seizure. And all while I had to worry about my husband’s health and real issues,” she wrote. “The Real Housewives of Durban” cast member Jojo Robinson vents her frustration over the latest episode on her Instagram Stories. Picture: IG Stories screenshot In a separate story, Jojo said she would never do the show again and was feeling sick watching it.

She shared a message to young girls watching the show about how the “toxic behaviour” in friendships was not okay. “The Real Housewives of Durban” cast member Jojo Robinson vents her frustrations over the latest episode on her Instagram Stories. Picture: IG Stories screenshot “To all the young girls watching ‘Housewives’. I am sorry. This is not how friendship should be. This is not okay. Toxic behaviour like this is not normal and please DON’T think it is. “We as a group had a massive platform to inspire our young girls and instead we have shown nothing but how to hate and fight. I am personally sorry for anything I’ve done to add to the toxic behaviour in this show…”

“The Real Housewives of Durban” cast member Jojo Robinson vents her frustrations over the latest episode on her Instagram Stories. Picture: IG Stories screenshot Jojo also opened up in a separate story about being bullied in school and now being in a similar situation was playing out for the whole country to see. “Me running away crying… because this is a past trauma I dealt with. And now I’m reliving it as an adult.” “The Real Housewives of Durban” cast member Jojo Robinson vents her frustrations over the latest episode on her Instagram Stories. Picture: IG Stories screenshot The public has had mixed feelings about Jojo’s actions on the show and her post about her leaving the show.

Some viewers are ready for her to stop playing the victim, while others have reminded her that this is not the first time she has said she is leaving the show. Those sympathising with her acknowledged the mean girl energy in the group this season. IOL Entertainment has reached out to Showmax and Let It Rain productions for confirmation on Jojo’s claims that medics were called for her panic attack that led to a seizure and whether she has reached out to them about never returning to the show.