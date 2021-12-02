Vuyo Dabula confirms exit from ‘Generations: The Legacy’

Popular television and movie star Vuyo Dabula has confirmed he has left Generations: The Legacy. Vuyo’s confirmation comes after reports surfaced earlier this week that he was leaving the hit SABC1 soapie.

It was reported by True Love that the seasoned actor has left the show for good and that his character will not form part of any storyline moving into the next season. The reports surfaced after Vuyo was last seen on set two months ago. According to the publication, negotiations for the star to remain on the show fell flat.

Following the reports, Vuyo took to his Instagram account to confirm his exit. “In case you were wondering ... I left #generationsthelegacy a while ago, what you have been watching was pre-recorded something like two months ago, my ship sails a perilous dark sea by choice now, do not look back,” he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vuyo Dabula (@vuyodabula) Vuyo burst onto screens as Kumkani “Gadaffi” Phakade back in December of 2014, when “Generations: The Legacy” aired.

Last year, he defended his villainous role in “Queen Sono”. He played Shandu in the Netflix original alongside Pearl Thusi. No stranger to playing characters with a villainous streak, in an interview with IOL Entertainment, Vuyo said: “The thing with him, he’s not like your complete villain. There’s no parts of him where you could wonder if he is not good. It is written that.