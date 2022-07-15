‘It’s gonna be lit!’ Innocent Sadiki’s back on ‘Pastors’ Wives’

The new season of “Pastors’ Wives” sees the return season one of fan favourite Innocent Sadiki. The popular Honey TV reality show follows the lives of seven pastors’ wives from different walks of life as each of them deal with the trials and tribulations of modern life as a religious woman.

“I’m excited for the world to see the true and real Innocent Sadiki,” she says. “The preacher, influencer, actor, entrepreneur, and mother. I’m excited to inspire all the young and old pastors’ wives out there.” On Instagram, Sadiki, shared with her followers the trailer for the show’s third season which debuts on July 31. “Inno: “But for you, O LORD, do I wait”! I’M BACK , and it’s gonna be LIT 🔥” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Innocent Sadiki (@innosadiki) She acknowledged her fans in her post, thanking them for their support. “Can we also 🥂 to my loyal friends, family who pray 🙏🏾 for me always… I stand because of you.” Producer Valentino Mathibelo shared what viewers can expect to see as Sadiki’s return “draws clear lines between friends, enemies and frenemies.”

Season two saw the addition of three members to the cast – businesswomen Judy Ranoto and Tshidi Motlhose together with gospel star Noluvo Duna. Relationships started off cordially as Ranoto and Duna gelled well with the group dynamic. Motlhose, however, quickly became the odd one out, but all that is all said to change this season. “The wives return to face a few tests of their enduring relationships and faith,” added Mathibelo.