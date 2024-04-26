'The Real Housewives of Durban' viewers want MaBlerh to leave no stone unturned and push for accountability

Radio and TV personality Mthokozisi "MaBlerh" Cele will be hosting ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ season four reunion for the second year in a row. Viewers of the popular reality TV series were quick to let their expectations from MaBlerh when it comes to the season four reunion known. After all, there is plenty to discuss.

Durban’s favourite housewives are currently split into two groups after a dramatic season that ended with confrontations. The two core groups; Sorisha Naidoo, Slee Ndlovu, and newcomers Ameigh Thompson and Angel Ndlela and “JoKuMa” - Jojo Robinson, Maria Valaskatzis, Nonku Williams, and newcomer Zama Ngcobo. With the ladies from each camp not seeing eye-to-eye, viewers have a lot of unanswered questions.

“I know how heavily invested the audience is in ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’, which is why I can never go in there and be flippant,” said MaBlerh. MaBlerh is the first African to host multiple reunions of The Real Housewives franchise, including ‘The Real Housewives of Gqeberha' S1 and ‘The Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ S3, and viewers have expectations. “I’m excited to be back for the second time: it’s going to be a more comfortable experience for the ladies because we now have a rapport.”

On X, formerly known as Twitter @Winepatrol96902 pointed out that they hope that MaBlerh reads all the comments on all social platforms. “I hope this time he forgets that Sorisha is a billionaire and holds her 100% accountable, last time she got away with everything. “Hope he's not fooled by Wendy's pretty face AGAIN. Hope he reads comments, even the ones on FB & IG, not just X.”

I hope this time he forgets that Sorisha is a billionaire and holds her 100% accountable, last time she got away with everything. Hope he's not fooled by Wendy's pretty face AGAIN. Hope he reads comments, even the ones on FB & IG, not just X. — Winepatrol (@Winepatrol96902) April 25, 2024 @natashasimthan1 said: “#RHODurban Best decision ever 10/10👏👏MaBlerh is straight forward and calls a spade a spade for us viewers. “The way he engages with the ladies is on point and touches all the aspects we were confused about during the show. I am happy he's returning😊😄😄” #RHODurban Best decision ever 10/10👏👏MaBlerh is straight forward and calls a spade a spade for us viewers. The way he engages with the ladies is on point and touches all the aspects we were confused about during the show. I am happy he's returning😊😄😄 — Simthandile (@natashasimthan1) April 25, 2024 @Asa_Sigoxo said: “He must leave no stone unturned, he must dig deep.”

@PrettyMaKhumalo expressed how he should hold the ladies accountable and ask the right questions. “I hope he does not dance around the real questions and hold the ladies accountable. “They are not his friends, it's work and we wanna see them being held accountable.” I hope he does not dance around the real questions and hold the ladies accountable. They are not his friends it’s work and we wanna see them being held accountable — Zamah Khumaloh (@PrettyMaKhumalo) April 25, 2024 MaBlerh added that he is there to represent the viewers and if they tweeted under the hashtag #RHODurban, their concerns would be covered.