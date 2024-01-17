'This Body Works For Me' brings in new host MaBlerh to deal with reunion drama

Media personality MaBlerh seems to have mastered the trick of hosting reality show reunions, because he is once again set to host another one. Radio personality, DJ and podcaster Sol Phenduka hosted the Showmax Originals first reunion but he failed as he was a blundering host, who was out of depth.

Having hosted reunions for the likes of ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’, Gqeberha and Johannesburg, MaBlerh will host the reunion special for ‘This Body Works For Me’ S2. “Any chance I get to facilitate real conversations, I am more than happy to participate and get to the crux of any issue,” said MaBlerh “There are so many things that happened this season and it would be a disservice for me not to get into them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Showmax (@showmaxonline) In the highly anticipated reunion, Bubbly, Diamond, Dione Xanthe, Gina, Lebo, Primadonna and Wandi will finally get to the root of all the drama that unfolded during season two of the reality show.

“I want them (the cast) to own the things they have said and done. I am going to hold the cast accountable while giving them the freedom to express themselves in any way they want to,” said MaBlerh. Zinzi Velelo Alake, POP24 executive producer, explained that MaBlerh was chosen because no conversation is off limits for him. “This season has been very eventful and MaBlerh is the perfect fit for these strong ladies because, firstly, he is a fan of the show.

“Secondly, he is an experienced conversation curator who can lead the conversation and make the ladies comfortable, while holding them accountable and asking all the tough questions viewers want answers to.” The reunion special for ‘This Body Works For Me’ S2, airs on February 23.